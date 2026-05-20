Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 495) Ran To Toronto

Mal, aka The Cal Ripken of Podcasting, is back home (potentially with an OVO chain), and recaps his trip to Toronto for Drake’s ICEMAN release. Rory and Demaris were outside this weekend, and the whole crew shares their takes on Drake’s trio of projects that dropped on Friday. From favorite songs, to slickest bars, the guys give their highly anticipated breakdown. In other news, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s doctorate degree gets called into question, and Jason Lee reacts to old footage of him on The Ricki Lake Show. The NBA’s Conference Finals are here, and we check back in on who’s teams are still in. See you on Thursday!

Spread the love