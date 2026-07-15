Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 518) Hovchella

July 15, 2026

The crew recaps their time at Jay-Z’s shows, celebrating the 25th and 30th year anniversaries of his albums. Rory runs into some fans who show some concern for his health, while Baby D turns up with Memphis Bleek after the show. Future’s new album is met with mixed reviews, while THE-DREAM’s highly awaited sequel, LOVE/HATE II shows that he is still one of the top songwriters in R&B. We catch up with some World Cup drama, as the semi-finals begin this week, and finish with news of a Dame Dash vs. Un boxing match!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 165) Rory & MAL Take The Met Gala Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 168) Ja Morant Doesn’t Want A Second Chance Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 171) Is Rory Using His Kid For The Album Rollout? Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 339) Kendrick Lamar’s & SZA Super Bowl A$AP Rocky Case, & Where’s Beyonce? Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 340) Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red, Central Cee, & Mal’s Instacart Karma Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 350) Rory & Baby D Rap Battle Recap, Mal Getting High & Halle Berry
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!