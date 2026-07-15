Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 518) Hovchella

The crew recaps their time at Jay-Z’s shows, celebrating the 25th and 30th year anniversaries of his albums. Rory runs into some fans who show some concern for his health, while Baby D turns up with Memphis Bleek after the show. Future’s new album is met with mixed reviews, while THE-DREAM’s highly awaited sequel, LOVE/HATE II shows that he is still one of the top songwriters in R&B. We catch up with some World Cup drama, as the semi-finals begin this week, and finish with news of a Dame Dash vs. Un boxing match!

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