Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 946) “Hov Did”

The latest episode from the JBP breaks down all three nights from JAY-Z’s shows at Yankee Stadium including Reasonable Doubt (24:25), The Blueprint (37:32), the delay prior to Sunday’s show (55:50), followed by the setlist and guests for ‘Extra Innings’ on night three (1:14:58). 38 Spesh joins the BagFuel Podcast to discuss Hip-Hop & business along with his issues with some rappers today (1:50:30), Boosie was allegedly scammed for $600,000 as he seeks a pardon (2:29:00), DJ Akademiks & Charlamagne tha God finally sit down together (2:41:53), Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro get into a fight in Vegas (3:11:12), and much more!

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