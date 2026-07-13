New Music: Dinner Party – If It Ain’t Broke (Love Wins)

Dinner Party reconnects on the new single “If It Ain’t Broke (Love Wins)”. The first taste of their forthcoming album Whatchu Bringing? Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder settle into a warm blend of jazz, soul, and R&B, while longtime collaborator Phoelix carries the record with a light, melodic vocal performance. Nothing feels hurried. Glasper’s keys, Washington’s horns, and the song’s loose rhythm section leave plenty of air around Phoelix, whose refrain keeps returning to love as the simplest answer. The musicianship remains intricate without turning the track into a showcase; everyone stays inside the groove and lets the chemistry do the work.

You can stream “If It Ain’t Broke (Love Wins)” below.