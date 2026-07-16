Music Video: Juicy J & Project Pat ft. That Mexican OT – BOA

Juicy J and Project Pat connect with That Mexican OT in the official video for “BOA” the Hitkidd-produced Dem Goats track. Hitkidd’s stripped-down production combines tense keys with heavy low end, leaving each rapper enough space to attack the record differently. Juicy J establishes the money-minded premise before Project Pat answers with his familiar blunt cadence. That Mexican OT raises the tempo during his section, packing tighter patterns into the beat without disturbing the track’s Southern foundation.

Watch the “BOA” video below.

