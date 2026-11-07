The latest episode from the JBP begins with the room’s thoughts on the results of the midterm elections (18:20) before turning to news of the Powerball winner being from New Jersey (52:21). In new music, a new Lil Baby album (1:09:22), a Jack Harlow EP (1:19:41), plus releases from Stove God Cooks, Statik Selektah, and Smoke DZA (1:23:55). The crew then speculates if a Chris Brown & Usher beef is brewing (1:38:06) and Ayesha Curry stars in a holiday rom-com (1:56:55). Also, Joe has thoughts on Netflix’s portrayal of Matthew Perry in his new documentary (2:07:45), Doc Rivers slams Giannis Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ (2:22:20), who might have a tough time the next two years (2:34:30), Justin Timberlake is releasing a tell-all series on AppleTV (2:44:15), and more!

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