Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 935) “No Reason To Be Humble”

Joe opens the latest episode discussing the Knicks Game 1 win over the Spurs in the NBA Finals (25:55) before diving into early thoughts on the new Michael Jackson documentary on Netflix (49:04). Joe then shares his experience at the Summer Walker concert (1:11:50), Druski’s new skit (1:37:00), and new music which includes an album from Vince Staples as well as singles from Bryson Tiller, Blxst & Sasha Keable, & Ye Ali (1:39:35). Dame Dash comments on JAY-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle (1:47:45), Cardi B apologizes to Latto (1:57:05), and Steph Curry’s new shoe deal (2:05:11). Also, a South Carolina jury finds a store owner not guilty of murder following the death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton (2:11:30), singer/songwriter Peabo Bryson passes away (2:32:00) which leads the room to discuss other R&B acts and their hits (2:38:48), Daphne Joy deletes her statement about the leaked video (2:50:45), and much more

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