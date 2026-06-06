Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 503) “I Know It Was You” W/ Fredo + BINK

June 6, 2026

Happy Friday! The guys and Baby D recap the Knicks’ Game 1 win in San Antonio, before going over their weekend plans. Latto addresses Cardi B in a Breakfast Club interview, confirming that she was talking about Cardi on her new album, which Baby D shares her opinions on. Mal went viral this week for his stance on the Drake vs. Jay Z (potential) back and forth, and Dame Dash sat down for an interview to discuss Hov’s bars about him at Roots Picnic. Adam22 and Lena the Plug file for divorce, and Conway the Machine addresses the Griselda tension on his freestyle over Drake’s “Make Them Pay”. Legendary producer, Bink, stops by to speak on the current state of hip hop, and the lack of innovation that he sees in it. He also breaks down the creation of tons of classic songs, albums, and more!

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