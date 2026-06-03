Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 934) “The Roots Remember”

June 3, 2026

The JBP reacts to the 2026 Roots Picnic which featured an acapella freestyle from JAY-Z (13:22) as well as speculating what is next to come for the rapper. Daphne Joy & Sly Diggler respond to the leaked freakoff video with Diddy (1:30:12) plus Sauce Walka’s arguments with his baby mother (2:11:35). In celebration of Black Music Month, the crew has a debate over Fantasia’s ‘When I See U’ (2:27:42), Joe discusses high school graduations (2:43:12), and the room discusses putting pressure on your own kids after a family named their son Kobe Bryant (2:58:20). Also, Boosie’s aggravated assault incident at a club in Houston (3:12:55), 38 Spesh says Jadakiss is ducking the smoke (3:20:00), and much more!

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