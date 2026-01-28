Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 898) “Revenge Served Cold”

January 28, 2026

Closing in on 900 episodes, the JBP kicks off its latest with a recap of their weekend with the snow storm (11:50) before moving to Tracy Morgan going viral for an interaction with a homeless man (25:42). Joe reads a breakdown of what your income actually means (43:00), Jim Jones says he made Kid Cudi’s career (1:02:00), and Kanye West issues an apology via the Wall Street Journal (1:19:00). Also, Alex Honnold free climbs Taipei 101 on Netflix (1:42:07), Akademiks vs. Lil Baby (1:55:20), Derrick Rose’s jersey retirement (2:09:02), Joe has some words for Hip-Hop following Alex Pretti’s killing in Minneapolis (2:20:35), Chad Hugo sues Pharrell (2:51:00), and much more!

