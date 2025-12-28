Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 485) w/ Papoose

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legend, Papoose!

Papoose pulls up for a powerful, no-holds-barred episode with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Known for his razor-sharp pen, unapologetic lyricism, and deep respect for hip-hop culture, Pap delivers one of his most honest conversations to date. He breaks down his journey from the streets of Brooklyn and Queens to becoming one of the most respected lyricists in the game, touching on mixtape dominance, industry politics, and staying true to bars in an ever-changing rap landscape.

Pap opens up about his relationship with Remy Ma, standing ten toes during her incarceration, and how loyalty, love, and growth have shaped both his personal life and career. He reflects on working with legends, navigating major labels, and why lyricism still matters—even when trends shift. The episode also dives into his role as a leader in battle rap culture, his impact on the next generation, and why consistency and discipline have been key to his longevity.