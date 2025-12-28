Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 358) w/ THE LOX & IT’S THE REAL

December 28, 2025

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie & Wallo sit down with hip-hop royalty, the legendary rap group The Lox. We chop it up with Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch about their epic rise from gritty New York streets to global superstars.

They break down their journey in the music industry, the evolution of hip-hop, ownership, longevity, and how the game has changed over the years. We’re also joined by It’s The Real, co-hosts of the 2J3BD podcast with The Lox. We chop it up about the current state of podcasting, media, and culture.

