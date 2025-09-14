Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 343) w/ Lizzo

Lizzo pulled up to Million Dollaz Worth of Game and the energy was unmatched. Fresh off her new mixtape “My Face Hurts From Smiling”, Lizzo sat down with Gillie & Wallo in LA to drop game, share laughs, and talk about life as one of the biggest stars in the world.

From breaking down the music industry grind to exposing the challenges of copyright & licensing prejudice, Lizzo kept it all the way real. She was bidding like crazy with the guys while giving fans that signature Lizzo spirit.