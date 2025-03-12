Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 352) Stephen A. and Lebron Dispute; Doechii’s Backlash, Gelo New Song

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:05 – Celebrating Women

4:31 – Weekend Recap

8:01 – Weekend Plans

10:10 – LeBron Confronts Stephen A

12:55 – Fatherly Pressure

16:45 – LeBron’s Son’s Struggles

22:28 – Fairness in Criticism

24:48 – LeBron as Father

30:34 – Critique vs Disrespect

33:54 – Confronting Friendships

36:25 – Letting Things Be

42:13 – Dating Preferences

44:10 – Double Standards Discussed

46:06 – Humor in Serious Topics

51:39 – Upcoming Performances

56:50 – Cosign Significance

1:00:50 – Music Industry Standards

1:09:51 – Bad Baby’s Tease

1:11:53 – Deeper Than Rap

1:18:30 – Firefest Plans

1:20:14 – Don’t Play Games

1:22:57 – Festival Logistics Issues

1:27:26 – Clay’s Engagement Readiness

1:29:10 – Love and Happiness

1:36:01 – Flight Attendant Stats

1:39:14 – Importance of Safety

1:45:06 – Malcolm’s Humor

1:49:00 – Stand Out Gifts

1:53:48 – Love Language Matters

1:55:26 – It’s Not Meant to Be

