Music Video: Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dollar $ign – Billionaires (Produced by Conductor Williams)

Wiz Khalifa teams up with Ty Dolla $ign for a new record titled “Billionaires”. Produced by Conductor Williams. The video features Wiz and Ty getting lit in a studio with smoke, booze, and female companions.

Watch the “Billionaires” video below.

