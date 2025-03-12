Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 807) “Reverse Card Day”

The JBP opens up the latest episode with their thoughts on Jermaine Dupri’s response video after the crew dissected his label tweet over the weekend () before turning Doechii who riled up social media after saying heterosexual men are a red flag (). Marc Lamont Hill has a question for the room on whether you’d save your spouse or child in a boat crisis (), a high school relay runner hits a competitor over the head with a baton (), and the heir to the Hermès fortune wants to give the $11 billion to his ex-gardener (). Also, Druski & Odell Beckham, Jr. have been named by Jane Doe in a Diddy lawsuit (), Nelly’s ex randomly pops back up with comments about the rapper (), the latest between Lebron & Stephen A. Smith (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | kwn (feat. Kehlani) – “worst behaviour (Remix)”

Ice | Jacquees & DeJ Loaf – “You Still Belong to Somebody Else”

Parks | 38 Spesh, Fashawn, & Little Vic – “Santeria”

Melyssa | Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”

Marc | SAINt JHN – “Fvck being SAD”