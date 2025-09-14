Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ DJ Enuff & DJ Camilo

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only, DJ Enuff!

DJ Enuff, the legendary Heavy Hitter DJ and New York radio icon, pulls up to Drink Champs for a classic conversation that blends history, culture, and plenty of laughs. Known as Biggie Smalls’ official tour DJ and a key figure at Hot 97, Enuff has lived through some of hip hop’s most iconic eras. N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN pour up shots while digging into Enuff’s journey—from running with the Notorious B.I.G. to helping break records that would shape the sound of a generation.

In this episode, Enuff talks about what it was like spinning for Biggie during his rise, the pressures of carrying that legacy, and how New York’s mixtape and radio scene influenced the entire industry. He opens up about balancing his role as a DJ, mentor, and tastemaker while adapting to the game’s constant changes. With plenty of untold stories about the Bad Boy era, Hot 97 drama, and the art of breaking artists, Enuff reminds everyone why he’s considered one of the most respected DJs in the game.

Full of gems, jokes, and a few wild confessions, this episode is a toast to hip hop’s golden era and the DJs who kept the culture alive.

DJ Camilo joins us as well, sharing untold stories, hip hop history, and legendary NYC nightlife memories.