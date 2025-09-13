Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 860) “Whoopty Doo”

The JBP starts its latest episode with questions for Marc Lamont Hill about a cult documentary () before turning to the assassination of Charlie Kirk earlier this week in Utah (). The cast then recaps Uncle Charlie Wilson’s R&B Cookout (), new music from Young Thug as well as an alleged diss record from GloRilla (), and the cast discusses a tweet comparing drug & slave movies (). Also, Spotify has updated their terms & conditions (), Joe has a concept for a new show (), NBA Commissioner Adam Silver comments about fans who can’t afford to stream games (), we’re one week away from Cardi B’s album (), and much more!

