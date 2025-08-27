Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 855) “You Let Andrew Tate Down”

The latest episode from the JBP starts with a recap of Invest Fest 2025 in Atlanta () before turning to Rampage Jackson’s son attacking a wrestler at an event leaving him hospitalized (). Marc Lamont Hill asks the room about the Netflix Jussie Smollett documentary (), the Menendez brothers have been denied parole (), and Snoop Dogg reacts to LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies (). Also, QueenzFlip discusses running into Charlamagne tha God at Invest Fest (), Rob Markman vs. Drake (), Joe’s relationship question for the room leads to a debate about revealing clothing (), tennis player Sachia Vickery helps fund her career with OnlyFans as the cast discusses learning about your partner’s income (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Coco Jones – “On Sight”

Parks | 2 Chainz – “Dead Beat Moms”

Ish | ELHAE (feat. GoldLink) – “Touch”

Marc | Offset (feat. JID) – “Bodies”