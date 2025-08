On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we tap in with Florida’s own Yungeen Ace for a powerful and raw convo at the studio. Ace opens up about his rough upbringing, growing up in poverty, and the pain he turned into purpose. From losing close friends to rising as one of the hottest names in the game. Gillie & Wallo bring the bars and the game — Ace brings the truth. This one’s for anybody grinding to make it out.

