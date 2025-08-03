Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 464) w/ G. Dep

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, G. Dep!

Harlem’s own G. Dep — a true talent whose story is as compelling as his music. Known for his raw lyricism and unforgettable contributions to Bad Boy Records, G. Dep opens up in a rare, emotional, and revealing interview that covers his rise in the rap game, his battles with addiction, and the life-changing decisions.

With his signature calm intensity, Dep reflects on his time working under Diddy, the creation of his classic Child of the Ghetto album, and the highs and lows of fame in early 2000s New York. He speaks candidly about the personal demons that haunted him, his time incarcerated, and how those years shaped the man he is today.

This episode isn’t just about hip hop history — it’s about truth, consequences, and the courage to face both. Whether you know G. Dep from his hits or his headlines, this is one of the most raw and human episodes in Drink Champs history.

