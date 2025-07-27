Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 336) w/ CIARA

Ciara Pulls Up to Million Dollaz Worth of Game! | Talks Music, Motherhood & Marriage to Russell Wilson

The one and only Ciara slides through Million Dollaz Worth of Game for a classic episode full of laughs, real talk, and a little two-step. Gillie & Wallo sit down with the R&B icon to chop it up about her journey in the music game, balancing life as a superstar and a mom, and what it’s like being married to NFL star Russell Wilson.

You know it wouldn’t be right if Gillie didn’t try to bust a move but CiCi had to step in and show the fellas how it’s really done!

