Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 463) W/ Estelle

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Estelle!

One of the UK’s most iconic voices across hip-hop, soul, and R&B, Estelle reflects on her groundbreaking hit “American Boy,” sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes from its chart-topping rise and what it feels like to bridge genres and cultures.

She explores her musical evolution—from her early days in London to breaking into the U.S. mainstream—and discusses the challenges and triumphs that came with that shift. And in true Drink Champs style, she doesn’t shy away from personal revelations, touching on relationships, her creative process, and her mission to continue pushing boundaries in today’s musical landscape.

But it’s not all serious stuff—we laugh, joke, and enjoy a few rounds of drinks while diving into topics like her role as a Black British woman in the industry, collaborations with major artists, and what fans can expect next.

With warmth, wit, and unfiltered authenticity, Estelle opens up in a way fans rarely get to see—offering a beautifully layered portrait of an artist who’s not just chart-topping, but truly transcendent.

Make some noise for Estelle!

