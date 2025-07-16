Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 843) “Mothers Baby, Fathers Maybe”

The JBP starts its latest episode with Stevie Wonder addressing his blindness while on his Love, Light and Song UK tour () before diving into photos Conor McGregor sent to Azealia Banks leading the room to discuss the manner of sending unsolicited dick pics (). Parks and Joe share a story of their night out over the weekend (), Shaq calls out RG3 over his Angel Reese comments (), and Drake headlines the Wireless Festival in London for three-straight nights while claiming UK rappers are the most lyrical (). Joe gives love to the new GIVĒON album () and FS1 cancels three shows which includes a number of popular sports personalities (). Also, unreleased Beyoncé music and several items were stolen from a car in Atlanta (), Bleacher Report’s Top-100 players of all-time leads the room to argue over the placements in the top-12 (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | GIVĒON – “BACKUP PLAN”

Ice | Sheff G & Sleepy Hollow – “Woke Up”

Parks | 38 Spesh (feat. Amahzi Stahr) – “Late Morning”

Melyssa | Justin Bieber – “TOO LONG”

Marc | Justin Bieber – “DAISIES”