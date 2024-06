Rich The Kid calls on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for his new single, “Gimme A Second 2”. Produced by Kanye West, The Legendary Traxster, and Digital Nas, Rich The Kid flexes on all his haters. Ye & Ty Dolla trade ratchet lyrics. Rich The Kid is set to release his Rich Forever 5 compilation album with Famous Dex and Jay Critch on July 12th.

You can stream “Gimme A Second 2” below.