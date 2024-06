6LACK gets his shit off in his new single, “Fuck The Rap Game”, Produced by Los Hendrix and Slimwav, 6LACK takes a moment to vent about his grind and the state of the culture. “Fuck The Rap Game” is 6LACK’s first official single of 2024 following last year’s album, Since I Have A Lover.

Watch the “Fuck The Rap Game” video below.