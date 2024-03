To celebrate his 2023 Grammy-nominated third album Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK drops a new EP titled No More Lonely Nights. The six-track EP features acoustic versions of Since I Have A Lover tracks. 6LACK had this to say about the project

“No More Lonely Nights is a gift to the fans and to myself. A celebration of the journey, the highs, the lows and the in-betweens. It has been an incredible year.”

You can stream No More Lonely Nights in its entirety below.