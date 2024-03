Fresh off the release of their new collab album We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin release the video to their tracks “Type Shit” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti & “Young Metro” featuring The Weeknd. In “Type Shit” the four are masked up on a rainy night with their entourage and hitting up spots around town. On “Young Metro” they chill behind a building in a Telsa truck riding through a plush estate.

Watch both videos below.