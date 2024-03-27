Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Queenzflip (Episode 711) “No Way Out”

On this episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the guys start with jokes for Ish following a video posted on Instagram (18:35) before moving to the news of three P. Diddy houses being raided by Homeland Security (26:15). The room then shares their thoughts and prayers to Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (1:02:50), Joe talks the impact of ‘Like This’ and Kendrick Lamar’s verse in New York over the weekend (1:15:45), and the recent history of beef between Future and Drake and whether it will affect music labels (1:23:04). Also, the JBP debates whether we can expect responses from J. Cole or Drake any time soon (2:08:30), Melyssa Ford calls into the show (2:35:48), Bridget & Mandii B both address the internet following the split of See The Thing Is (3:00:30), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Kenya Vaun – “Yesterday”

Ice | Meek Mill – “Respect the Game”

Parks | SiR – “SATISFACTION”

Ish | Elmiene – “Crystal Tears”