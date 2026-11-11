The JBP begins its latest episode with a recap of Joe & Shadee’s baby shower from over the weekend (19:00) before turning to the news of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair with a Chinese intelligence asset (37:25). QueenzFlip reacts to the JBN x Revolt TV deal (1:08:44), Druski’s appearance on Saturday Night Live (1:15:08), and Eazy The Block Captain continues to speak on his ex (1:21:08). More on the potential rift between Chris Brown and Usher (1:28:05), Dave Chappelle roasts Charlie Kirk (1:41:36), and Marc Lamont Hill proposes a “2-inch” question to the room (1:57:38). Also, a racist video from Ole Miss students hits the internet (2:05:23), Omari Hardwick speaks on the Courtney Kemp conflict (2:15:48), a lawsuit over the HBO show ‘The Pitt’ (2:26:30), and much more!

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