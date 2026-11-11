Happy Monday! The guys catch up after a busy weekend, with Baby D streaming, and Mal attending the Dave Chappelle show at MSG. Druski becomes the first online creator to host ‘Saturday Night Live’, and the crew gives their full breakdown of his performance. Circling back to Dave Chappelle, the comedian caught a lot of backlash online after a clip from his show leaked, where he made jokes about Charlie Kirk, and the guys debate if Dave is even able to get cancelled. Jack Harlow releases “Sweet Action II”, and Drake reunites with Future and Travis Scott on “YA HIT” featuring Loe Shimmy, and the guys predict if the new sound will translate. We break down club etiquette, Baby D and Mal pitch their house party themes, Olivia Dean wins Apple Music Artist of the Year, and Macklemore battles multiple major arenas after they decline his tour.

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