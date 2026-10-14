The guys recap their weekends, with both Rory and Mal going to the movies. Mal gives his review of ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’, and Rory gives his of ‘The Social Reckoning’, which leads to a discussion about the movie theater experience dying out. Shane Gillis faces backlash over his ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue, in which he made jokes about women and their gym attire. The guys and Baby D give their respective takes on the outrage, as well as the announcement of a public execution by firing squad in Fort Hood, Texas. Blueface and Chrisean Rock tie the knot, and Baby D shares why shame is an important part of human nature. While we’re on marriages, Tobey Maguire (aka Spider-Man) officiates his ex-wife’s wedding with her new husband, who is a billionaire. The whole gang debates all of the different nuances to the situation, before getting into Interscope’s lawsuit against Summer Walker, who is attempting to get out of her deal with them. A listener calls in to ask about his partner finishing before him in bed, which prompts a lesson in sex etiquette.

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