The JBP kicks off this episode discussing Ish’s absence from Friday’s podcast and his appearance at Homecoming in Baltimore over the weekend (18:50). People are upset over a Shane Gillis joke in his Saturday Night Live monologue (34:34), Druski is set to host the sketch-comedy show on November 7th (44:50), and Joe shares his thoughts on ‘The Dane Cook Story’ (53:40). The cast then reacts to a man dying after climbing into a tiger enclosure (58:40), Summer Walker wants off her label (1:11:02), and new music from Doechii (1:20:45). Kelly Clarkson blasts a small business online (1:44:10), an unfortunate incident at Six Flags (2:05:00), and Ice reacts to a viral video game ‘Hood Warfare’ (2:14:12). Also, Ben Affleck’s new movie ‘Animals’ (2:30:20), Soulja Boy 2028? (2:40:48), and more.

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