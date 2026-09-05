The latest episode from the JBP begins with Mona sharing her thoughts on Joe’s birthday party from last weekend (1:41) before turning to the NBA’s decision on Steve Ballmer’s LA Clippers & Kawhi Leonard (42:45). James and Chico DeBarge were arrested in California (1:21:25), Drake has announced a live stream for later this month ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ (1:46:58), and speculation on whether or not he will send shots at JAY-Z and others (1:59:20). The room then shares their thoughts about the Martin spin-off ‘The Varnell Hill Show’ (2:07:42), Kanye West continues to sell out stadiums as Joe reacts to Big Sean squashing his beef (2:17:55) leading to a debate on if age plays a role when someone slanders your name (2:30:20), the judge in the Lindsay Clancy case declares a mistrial (2:56:55), and much more.

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