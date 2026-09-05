Happy Friday! We kick off this episode learning about Mal’s LA whereabouts, before getting into a debate about the state of hip hop, following the news that Drake’s “ICEMAN” has become his longest running #1 Album. Mal and Demaris share their reviews of “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: A Brand New Day”, which includes some major critiques about the historical accuracy, and we also discuss Robert Pattinson’s recent run of movies. The US Open draws lots of backlash over the amount of influencers in attendance, and we wrap up with Jay-Z’s pop up livestream in London. Have a great Labor Day Weekend, and we’ll see you next week!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 147) I Felt Eczema, I Turned The Light OnVideo: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 147) I Felt Eczema, I Turned The Light On Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 150) The Gang Gets Punk’dVideo: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 150) The Gang Gets Punk’d Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 153) Hip Hop Trivia Gets IntenseVideo: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 153) Hip Hop Trivia Gets Intense Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 289) I Am The Mic, I Am The Pod, I Am The CultureVideo: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 289) I Am The Mic, I Am The Pod, I Am The Culture Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 294) You Know I Had To Do It To EmVideo: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 294) You Know I Had To Do It To Em Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 306) AND DID !!!Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 306) AND DID !!!