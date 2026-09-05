Happy Friday! We kick off this episode learning about Mal’s LA whereabouts, before getting into a debate about the state of hip hop, following the news that Drake’s “ICEMAN” has become his longest running #1 Album. Mal and Demaris share their reviews of “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: A Brand New Day”, which includes some major critiques about the historical accuracy, and we also discuss Robert Pattinson’s recent run of movies. The US Open draws lots of backlash over the amount of influencers in attendance, and we wrap up with Jay-Z’s pop up livestream in London. Have a great Labor Day Weekend, and we’ll see you next week!

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