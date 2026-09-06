Music superstar and Grammy Award winner Jelly Roll joins Gillie Da King & Wallo267 for a powerful 2-part episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

In Part 1, Jelly Roll opens up about his incredible journey from incarceration to becoming one of the biggest artists in music. He breaks down how prison ultimately saved his life, why he continues to use his platform to uplift and inspire incarcerated people, and why his greatest accomplishment has nothing to do with music — raising his daughter.

Wallo and Jelly Roll connect on a different level as they share their experiences behind bars, the lessons they learned in prison, and what it takes to believe in a future when your current circumstances make it feel impossible. From incarceration to success, their stories are proof that your past doesn’t have to determine where you end up.

And this is only Part 1.

Stay tuned for Part 2 next week as Jelly Roll, Gillie & Wallo head inside San Quentin State Prison to speak directly with incarcerated men and share the same game, hope, and perspective that helped them transform their own lives.