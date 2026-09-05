Home Album Stream Album Stream: FUEGO BASE – STILL THE BIGGEST Album Stream Album Stream: FUEGO BASE – STILL THE BIGGEST September 5, 2026 FUEGO BASE drops off his new project STILL THE BIGGEST. Featuring 11 new tracks and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher & more. You can stream STILL THE BIGGEST in its entirety. Also check out the new video for “Open Book”. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Benny The Butcher ft. Rick Hyde, Elcamino & Fuego Base – The Warehouse 3 Music Video: Benny The Butcher & Fuego Base ft. O.T. The Real & Rick Hyde – Warehouse 4 Album Stream: Benny The Butcher, Fuego Base & B$F – Ashes In The Safe