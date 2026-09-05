FUEGO BASE drops off his new project STILL THE BIGGEST. Featuring 11 new tracks and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher & more.

You can stream STILL THE BIGGEST in its entirety. Also check out the new video for “Open Book”.

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