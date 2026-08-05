Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 952) “Stuck In Turks”

The JBP’s latest episode begins with the news of Joe’s weekly true-crime video podcast, partnering with Wolf Entertainment (28:45) before Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on the upcoming Joe Jackson Documentary ‘The Manager. The Mythology. The Legend.’ (34:42). Political Commentator Roland Martin is being extorted (44:50), A$AP Rocky withdraws a job offer with a graphic designer which leads the room to speak on dealing with entrepreneurs (52:26), and the latest debate on splitting the dinner bill after a Queen Naija livestream (1:07:40). Myspace is planning a comeback (1:39:10) while actor Jonah Hill says he would ‘annihilate’ someone using his Jiu-Jitsu training (1:53:57). Also, QueenzFlip discusses trigger words that lead to fights (2:09:00), the old school vs. new school fighting rules (2:16:50), weird AI videos from Mario Lopez (2:25:02), the father of the attacker at Alapachee High School gets sentenced to 15 years (2:29:24), and more.

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