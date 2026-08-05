Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 527) Wet Dreamz & Nightmares

The whole crew attended J.Cole’s The Fall Off Tour this weekend, and Mal speaks on the hospitality that the Dreamville community showed him. Baby D livestreams from the Barclays Center, and Rory survives the let out. The crew debates Cole’s biggest song, before switching over to new music from Cardi B. Meek Mill remixes his classic Dreams & Nightmares, and we discuss artists from that generation who are aging gracefully in hip hop. A$AP Rocky and Jason Lee preview a new interview, where it is implied that Rocky says he would fight Drake bare-knuckled. Rory takes a trip to the zoo, Baby D attempts to go see the new Spider-Man, and Mal aims to start his week with peace and prosperity!

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