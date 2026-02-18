Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 904) “The Couch Of Few Words”

February 18, 2026

The JBP begins its latest episode with a discussion on preparing your kids for college and future jobs before turning to their weekend which included a trip to see New Edition & Boyz II Men (30:35) as well as Jill Scott (47:48). The cast then reacts to their thoughts on NBA All-Star Weekend (56:40), Netflix’s ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Documentary (1:14:40), and Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson (1:35:20). Desus Nice announces a new youtube show (1:46:00), DJ Vlad’s tweets cause quite the stir (1:57:54), and Lil Wayne fans respond to LaRussell’s comments about the rapper (2:01:27). Also, Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather are set to fight in an exhibition match (2:34:00), Hitman Holla responds to the coverage of Geechi Gotti (2:40:50), and much more.

