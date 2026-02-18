Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 456) ICON

During this episode, we do a quick recap of our v-day’s before Demaris asks Mal a wild question that leads him on a rant. We then address LaRussel’s viral critique of Lil Wayne, and how media clips can be taken out of context, with Rory addressing his viral Doechii take. DJ Vlad also went viral with a tweet that people misunderstood. We give a quick take on All Star Weekend (breaking news: still trash), and then get into new music. Mal has a take on Brent’s album and what it means for his career moving forward. We have a voicemail from a caller who we have to kink shame, and then address a heavy loss for New York City.

