Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 896) “Young Men That Carry Arms”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode covering an internet debate of Common vs. Jadakiss (24:10) before turning to new music from T.I. (45:33). The room then has a conversation about creating and evaluating friendships (53:28), Clarissa Shields calls in to a show to defend herself (1:23:30), and the crew shares their thoughts about two wedding stories (1:43:08). Also, Nike’s new MLK sneaker (2:07:07), Keith Lee visits the viral ‘tenderism’ BBQ restaurant (2:15:50), Joe has a question for his castmates about the YMCA (2:28:56), Marc Lamont Hill recaps the back and forth between Nicki Minaj & Don Lemon, and much more!

