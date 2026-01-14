Video: J. Cole Announces Release Date For His New Album ‘The Fall-Off’

After years of speculation, it’s official: J. Cole has announced his new album, The Fall-Off, set to arrive February 6, 2026. The announcement landed with a short trailer that leans into the album’s central tension, the internet’s obsession with the idea of an artist “falling off.” The visuals are everyday Cole moving through regular-life moments, while a reflective voiceover frames fame like a cycle: rare to reach, impossible to freeze in time.

Watch the announcement trailer below and check out the new visual titled “Disc 2 Track 2”

Disc 2 – Track 2 pic.twitter.com/FdOCs8ZICg — J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 14, 2026