New Music: ASAP Rocky ft. J. Cole – Ruby Rosary

ASAP Rocky and J. Cole join forces for a new collab titled “Ruby Rosary”. Produced by The Alchemist. Off of ASAP Rocky’s upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb. The two ride the somber instrumental with their witty bars.
You can stream “Ruby Rosary” below.
