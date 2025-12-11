Music Video: André 3000 – Something Is Happening and I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy…

André 3000 gives fans the visual for his TRAИƧA single, “Something Is Happening and I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy to Stand for the Understanding”. The 26-minute piece is his sprawling, mostly instrumental composition, a concept compilation put together by Red Hot Org, and it plays like one long, slow exhale with flutes, woodwinds and improvisation instead of bars, more trance than traditional song structure.

Watch the “Something Is Happening and I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy to Stand for the Understanding” video below.