Music Video: André 3000 – Moving Day

André 3000 released a new song titled “Moving Day”. The song comes equipped with a short film of the same name, directed by Dexter Navy, which documented the making of André 3000’s 2023 album, New Blue Sun. “Moving Day” continues the Outkast musician’s foray into cosmic flute and is accompanied by two additional tracks: a version of the song played in reverse (titled “Day Moving”) and “Tunnels of Egypt,” which is billed as a previously unreleased New Blue Sun track.

Watch the short film below.

