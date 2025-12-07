Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 482) w/ Bryson Tiller

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends, Bryson Tiller!

Bryson pulls up for a rare, unfiltered conversation that cuts straight into the heart of his journey. Known for his quiet demeanor and razor-sharp creativity, Tiller steps out of his usual low-key zone and opens up to the Champs with the kind of honesty fans rarely get to see. He breaks down the rise of “Trapsoul,” the pressure that came with becoming a new voice in R&B, and how he navigated fame while protecting his peace and family.

The episode dives into his evolution as an artist—his wins, his setbacks, and everything in between. Tiller talks about balancing vulnerability with confidence, growing into his own lane, and learning to trust his instincts again. He shares stories from early studio sessions, the creative blocks that almost derailed him, and the mindset that helped him bounce back stronger.

With drinks flowing and the energy loose, the conversation stays fun, sharp, and full of gems. Tiller laughs about misconceptions, salutes the artists who inspired him, and lays out what fans can expect next. This episode gives a rare look at Bryson Tiller unplugged—real, reflective, and fully in his element.