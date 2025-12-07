Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 355) w/ BEANIE SIGEL

December 7, 2025

Philly legend Beanie Sigel pulls up to Million Dollaz Worth of Game for one of the most anticipated episodes ever.

Gillie & Wallo sit down with Beans to break down his iconic run in hip-hop, signing with Jay-Z, building State Property, and how he reflects on his legacy today.

Beans and Gillie finally address their issues from the early 2000’s and speak on what really went down behind the scenes. The Mack also opens up about the biggest mistake of his rap career and shares what he’s focused on next. This episode is loaded with Philly history, untold stories, real game, and a lot of laughs.

