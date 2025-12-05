Music Video: GloRilla – March / Special (Audio)

GloRilla is closing out the year with a two-pack. “March” and “Special” arrive as a double release, with one built to rattle stadium bleachers and the other aimed straight at your love language and a full, cinematic video for “March”. On “March”, Big Glo leans all the way into HBCU energy. The beat from Go Grizzly, B100 and Aaron “thank Aaron” Bolton with booming drums, swaggering brass lines and sharp snare rolls on top of each other. In the video, she takes that idea literally: decked out in band gear, leading a squad into a Drumline-style showdown. “Special” flips the mood without softening Glo’s stance. Over a smoother, melodic backdrop, she slides into a more relationship-focused lane.

Check out the video for “March” and stream “Special” below.