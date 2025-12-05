Music Video: Polo G ft. G Herbo – Gangsta Graduation

Polo G taps fellow Chicagoan G Herbo for the official video to their collab “Gangsta Graduation”. Off the upcoming deluxe extension of his 2024 album Hood Poet. Produced by OZ and Charley Cooks, the record is full of storytelling about survival. Over ominous melodies and heavy drums, Polo G moves in a melodic, half-sung cadence, talking about blood on the pavement, courtroom shock, and the kind of scars that don’t fade. G Herbo answers with a vicious year-by-year rundown of his come-up, walking you from daily drills to condos in L.A..

Watch the “Gangsta Graduation” video below.